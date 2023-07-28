'Mr. Lomotey', the clearing agent will as usual clear Cecilia Dapaah - Asiedu Nketiah mocks Akufo-Addo

Politics of Friday, 28 July 2023

National Chairman of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has disclosed that the case involving the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah is much ado about nothing.



According to him, it will end up like any other corruption case that has riddled the Akufo-Addo government.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that "President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has over the years cleared his appointees who have been involved in one corruption case or the other and I don't see this as any exception."



"Mr Lomotey the Clearing Agent will as usual clear Cecilia Dapaah from the harbour of corruption," he said.



President Akufo-Addo in a statement applauded Cecilia Dapaah’s loyalty to the image and standing of his Government, and thanked her also for her wholehearted contribution and devotion to the progress of Government and the Nation.



"I am confident like you that at the end of the day, your integrity, whilst in office, will be established. I wish you the very best in all your endeavours."



Background



The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah on Saturday afternoon resigned from her position.



In a resignation letter dated, Saturday, July 22, 2023 and addressed to the President, she wrote:



”I write to inform you that I wish to resign from my position as Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.



“It has been a great privilege and honour for me to have been given the opportunity to serve in your government and an even greater honour to have worked to try and bring your great vision for our country to fruition.



“Since yesterday, Friday, July 21, 2023, social and traditional media have been full of stories about a court case involving a theft that took place last year in the home I live with my husband and daughter. The stories sought to suggest that I own various huge sums of foreign currencies and millions of Ghana cedis which have been stolen from my home.



“Whereas I can state emphatically that those figures do not represent correctly what my husband and I reported to the Police, I am very much aware of the import of such stories around someone in my position.



“I am resigning therefore because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time.



”I intend to cooperate fully with all state agencies to enable them fully establish the facts, I have no doubt whatsoever that at the end of the processes, it will be fully established that I have conducted myself with integrity during my period in public service and I will be fully exonerated from all the allegations that have filled the public domain in the past 24 hours.



