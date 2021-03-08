Regional News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: Isaac Akwasi Manu, Contributor

Mpohor constituency MP fulfils a promise to two communities

The MP and DCE at the commissioning

Member of Parliament for Mpohor Constituency, John Kobina Abbam Aboah Sanie has commissioned two borehole projects for the people of Addaekrom and Obokrom.



Accompanied by Ignatius Asaah Mensah, DCE for Mpohor, and supported by the rank and file of New Patriotic Party leadership in the Mpohor Constituency, the Mp for Mpohor assured the two communities that the government will ensure that communities within the Mpohor District benefit by accessing potable water and improved social infrastructure.



The completion of the two projects fulfilled a promise made by MP John Sanie during the 2020 electionèering campaign on account of a request made by the indigenes. The two communities lacked a proper source of drinking water.



Leadership of the two communities expressed gratitude to the Member of Parliament and the Mpohor DCE for this timely and remarkable intervention, which had brought an end to their several years of having to draw water from a dirty and contaminated stream.



On their request for an extension of electricity to the towns,

Mp John Sanie assured them that he was going to work hard to ensure that they are connected to the national grid.



He advised the people to take good care of the boreholes, and a grateful community promised to do just that.