Move out to save yourself first – Dr Obeng to partners being abused

General News of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Sociologist at the University of Ghana, Dr Mark Kwaku Mensah Obeng, has advised that persons in abusive relationships and marriages should move out if one partner begins to show signs of threats and abuse to save themselves from potential harm.



He made these comments while he was addressing the high rising cases of spousal-related killing on GhanaWeb’s LowDown.



According to Dr Mensah Obeng, persons who receive threats from emotionally unavailable partners need to seek help as soon as possible.



“There are some others, who’ve lost completely their emotionality. Under normal circumstances when someone does something bad, over time, we expect that that person will show emotions, remorse, and sympathy. But you see that these traits are missing and he boasts about the fact that the last time, when you did it, I hit your head against the wall and he is proud of that temperament, please it’s a sign that the person you are dealing with needs help. But you also actually need help. You are the first person who needs help and the help you need is to get out,” he said.



Dr Mensah Obeng further explained that in the case of threats in relationships, victims should take a break from the relationship or marriage for reflection before seeking professional assistance.



“For me, getting out means you need a break. You are moving out first to save yourself and then in your reflection, you will know where you will get help from. So, for me it is not about going to family or professional, it is about first saving yourself then you will know the next direction to take” he added.





Watch the full interview with GhanaWeb's Daniel Oduro on The Lowdown below







Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:











NW/DO