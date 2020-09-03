Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: GNA

Motor rider grabbed over attempted robbery

The 22-year-old has been remanded into police custody pending further investigations

Stephen Nortey, aka Small, a 22-year-old motor rider, who is alleged to have been visiting shops with the intent of buying but ends up stealing phones, has been arrested and put before an Accra Circuit Court.



He pleaded not guilty and the court, presided over by Ms Eva Bannerman Williams, remanded him into police custody pending further investigations.



The accused is expected to reappear on September 24.



Meanwhile his accomplice whose name was only given as “World Boss” is said to be at large.



Prosecuting, General Sergeant Thomas Sarfo said the complainant, Love Osabutey, resided at Awudome Estate near Kaneshie while the accused resided at Chorkor.



He said on August 27, this year, Nortey and “World Boss” embarked on a robbery expedition using an Apsonic Motor bike with registration number M20-GR-1270.



Prosecution said Nortey was in charge of the motor bike while his accomplice was the pillion.



He and World Boss first visited Dufie Deco Venture, a furniture shop located at Tabora Star Junction, near Lapaz, and pretended to buying a shoe rack.



In the process he skilfully stole a Techno-Spark 4 mobile phone belonging to one Faustina Asare and he and Nortey fled the scene.



The two proceeded to another shop at Darkuman and World Boss managed to steal an Infinix Mobile Phone belonging to one Mercy Agyei, a tabletop fruit seller.



At about 1500 hours the same day, prosecution said Nortey and his accomplice went to another shop pretending to buy sachet water and stole a phone belonging to the owner’s 12-year-old son (name withheld).



The 12-year-old boy, who was then at the shop alone, noticed that his phone had been stolen and raised the alarm.



Sensing danger, prosecution said World Boss jumped onto the motor bike and Nortey sped off while the boy held on to the motor bike.



They dragged the boy to an asphalt road. Another 14-year-old boy, who chanced on the scene threw a stone which hit the rim of the motor bike as it run into a stationary taxi and the two fell off.



This attracted people to the scene and Nortey was arrested but World Boss escaped. The 12-year-boy’s mobile phone and another Sumsung Galaxy phone was found in Nortey’s bag in addition to three assorted phones.



Prosecution said all the five mobile phones were handed over to the Police and Mercy Agyei and Faustina Asare who were invited by the Police identified Nortey as being part of the two young people who visited their shops and stole their phones.



Mercy and Faustina also identified their respective mobile phones retrieved from Nortey.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.