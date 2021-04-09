Mother of murdered Kasoa boy elated over fetish priestess’ arrest

General News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Mother of 10-year old Ishmeal Abdallah, says she’s happy the fetish priestess behind her sons murder has been arrested.



Two teenagers, aged 16 and 17 respectively, on Saturday, April 3, 2021 allegedly murdered an 11-year old boy in Lamptey Mills a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region.



The Eastern Region Police Command on Wednesday 7th April 2021 arrested a fetish priestess in connection with the boy’s murder in Amanase.



Commenting on the arrest of the priestess with Kaakyire Ofori Ayim on Atinka FM, spokesperson for the family, Samed Akalilu revealed that the mother of the deceased, Sahadatu Adams is happy about the arrest and that she hopes the arrest of the woman will serve as a deterrent to other spiritual money lenders who advertise on TV.



He noted that Sahadatu Adams is optimistic that justice would be served now that the woman behind the murder of her son has been arrested.



“The whole family is happy. We thank the Lord that the one behind the death of our son has been arrested. We hear she is breastfeeding a baby and we hope she would not be happy if her baby is killed in cold blood like she did to our son.”