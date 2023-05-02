Mother and 11-year-old daughter dead after building collapse at Sefwi Bekwai Zongo

Regional News of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A mother, 47, and her 11-year-old daughter were killed when a building collapsed on them in Sefwi Bekwai Zongo in the Western North Region’s Bibiani Ahwianso Bekwai Municipality.



According to reports, the structure collapsed after a strong downpour in the neighbourhood.



Mr. Kwasi Prince, Assembly Member for Sefwi Bekwai Zongo Electoral Area, verified the tragic tragedy, stating it happened last week Thursday, April 27, 2023, at around 11 p.m.



“It happened around 11 p.m. when I received a call to gather some people to rescue the victims.” Zongo is an old settlement with weak buildings, and the victims were in one of them. We were able to rescue the three people, but the 11-year-old Priscilla was found dead on the spot. Madam Dorothy Darkowaa and her son were rushed to Greenshield Hospital, but the woman was pronounced dead.



Okyeame Kwadwo Nkansah, the deceased’s (Dorothy Darkowaa) brother, voiced his ordeal and revealed that his sister and daughter died as a result of the excessive rains.



The edifice has been standing for 70-80 years, but due to financial constraints, the family is unable to renovate it.



The bodies of the two have been taken to the Sefwi Ahwianso mortuary, and police are investigating the incident.