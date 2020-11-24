Politics of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Most NPP sympathizers in Ashanti region won’t vote - Kwame Zu claims

NDC Ashanti Regional Secretary, Kwame Zu

Ashanti Regional Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Kwame Zu, is highly optimistic that his party will make history in the upcoming 2020 general election; most especially in the Ashanti Region.



According to him, intelligence signals indicate the NDC's campaign in the region has gained ground and coupled with the fact that most sympathizers of the ruling party are clearly disillusioned with the performance of the Akufo-Addo government.



“If you follow voting trends in Ashanti Region from 2012 to 2020, you don’t need to do analysis. If you put your ears on the ground and see the reaction of the people in the region, you will see clearly that the people will speak in this election. This is not coming from me and you can ask your reporters in the region to find out,” he asserted.



“The worst responses you will get from people who are typical NPP supporters or sympathizers are that the politicians are the same; they are disappointed in Nana Addo as they never expected his government to turn out this way and so they won’t vote again,” he stressed.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Kwame Zu, further revealed that floating voters in the region have also declared their support for former President John Dramani Mahama as they believe he is the best candidate to ensure the development of the country.



“...these who are floating voters, they say it in plain language that only John Mahama can develop the country... they voted for Nana Addo based on his campaign promises but time has proven that he (Nana Addo) cannot do the work and change the lives of Ghanaians and so they are voting back John Mahama,” he claimed.



The NDC Ashanti Regional Secretary dismissed suggestions that the opposition party has been busing supporters to its rallies to delude the public into thinking that they are solid on the grounds, saying it is the love for the party that has resulted in such massive voluntary participation.



"In 2016, I was part of the team that canvassed for votes in the Ashanti region and I'm abreast with how the campaign transpired... but I tell you the truth, in this year's (2020) campaign, the zeal and enthusiasm of our supporters and sympathizers are very high, without any monetary inducement,” he indicated.

