Most Akufo-Addo’s appointees are wicked and selfish – NPP National Women’s Organizer

Kate Gyamfua, the National Women’s Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has criticized some appointees within the NPP government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, accusing them of being "wicked and selfish."



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM on November 22, 2023, she asserted that the president appoints individuals not only to contribute to the development of the nation but also to support party members.



She claimed that, unfortunately, some appointees are neglecting their responsibility to uplift party members, thereby depriving them of the benefits they are entitled to.



"I always say that God purposefully prepared Akufo-Addo to become president at this crucial time when there are economic difficulties all over the world.



“If it was Mahama who was to be president at this time when the entire world was going through a crisis, including Ghana, maybe he would have abandoned us... because how was he going to manage the situation, especially paying government workers?



“He couldn't have done anything about it, so he should find himself somewhere…just that things are not going well. Additionally, our appointees are also very wicked because it is not the president who is supposed to take care of us,” she said.



The National Women’s Organizer also alleged that due to their alleged selfishness and wickedness, some appointees are concealing their positions from their hometown communities.



"For example, as I was coming here, the workers around, I could just gift them something small... how much do you even need to give tips, and they will be playing us wicked? Some of them cannot even go to their constituencies and hometowns because of wickedness.



“Some of them are appointees and CEOs, and it is surprising that their hometown people don’t even know that they hold such positions. The majority of them are wicked, but some are good; I don't want to mention names,” she added.



She expressed her disappointment in such behavior, emphasizing that the women's wing of the party is prepared to take action against those engaging in such practices.



“What the women's wing of the NPP is going to do to such people, they should wait for myself and my deputies. We are going to check those who help and mark them down from today," she emphasized.



