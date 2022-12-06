More than 50 percent of Ghana’s revenue used in paying wages – Fair Wages

General News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the Fair Wages Commission, Engineer Ben Arthur, has stated that a little over fifty percent of Ghana’s tax revenue is used to pay the wages of public sector workers.



Following concerns and agitations raised by several stakeholders and organised labour with regard to the newly proposed basic wage, Eng. Arthur said Ghana has the highest threshold in West Africa in terms of percentage.



He spoke on the GTV Breakfast Show on December 5, 2022.



Mr. Arthur noted that although we are in trying times in terms of the economy, the government is still poised to see to the well-being of the Ghanaian worker and also provide adequate materials workers need to be productive.



According to him, the country is not generating enough to meet the expectations of organised labour and has pleaded with organised labour to be modest and realistic in their expectations and request for an increased percentage in their base pay.



He further added that, since the key mechanism for determining wages is negotiation, the government continues to engage key stakeholders in the employment field to yield a satisfactory result.