Regional News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: GNA

More than 1,000 youth receive vocational training in Kpando

Samuel Kodzosika (Middle) with participants of the training program

Samuel Kodzosika, Independent Parliamentary Candidate of the Kpando Constituency, has organised vocational training for more than thousand youth in the Municipality.



The training, through cake making, textiles, cosmetics, detergents, antiseptics, pastries, bakery, ice cream, local drinks and beads craft, was organised in batches for the various communities to make them self-reliant.



Speaking at one of the graduation ceremonies in Dzewoe, Mr Kodzosika said he believed in empowering the youth so they could impact their communities and that those who couldn’t further their education needed to be empowered to learn a vocation.



The independent parliamentary candidate says he has embarked on a campaign to assist the youth in the Municipality by equiping them with entrepreneurial opportunities to enrich themselves.



Mr Kodzosika says MPs have 70 percent power to influence their constituents positively which according to him, most of them are refusing to do so.



Mr Kodzosika alledged that all MPs have been provided with funds to help artisans in their various Constituencies but these funds never get to the people.





