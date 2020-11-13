General News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Money, politics played a role in Togbe Afede's defeat - Franklin Cudjoe claims

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

President of policy think tank Imani Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe has said he's not surprised Togbe Afede XIV lost the just-ended National House of Chiefs election.



He alleged that money and politics played a role in his defeat.



"Togbe Afede XIV loses his re-election as President of the National House of Chiefs. No surprises. Money and politics played a role in his loss," Franklin Cudjoe said in his Facebook post on Friday, November 13, 2020.



Togbe Afede XIV who was hoping to be retained as the president of the House was ousted out by the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II.



Out of the 72 votes cast, the president-elect, Ogyeahohoo Gyebi II polled 47 while Togbe Afede XIV had only 25 votes.



The incumbent Vice-President of the House, Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, also lost his position to the Paramount Chief of Lawra Traditional Area, Naa Puowele Karbo III.



