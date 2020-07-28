Politics of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Money can't buy wisdom and decorum - Consultant tackles Wontumi

Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional Chairman, New Patriotic Party

Communications Consultant, Raymond Ablorh, has taken on Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known widely as Chairman Wontumi, wondering how he came to lead the NPP in the Ashanti Region as Chairman.



Mr Ablorh, known for his bluntness of speech, called out Chairman Wontumi for his indecorous pronouncements and unenlightened conduct.



He stressed that it is unfortunate that the NPP, which claims to be a party of intellectuals, would have Chairman Wontumi, who, he considers to have a poor intellect, as their regional leader.



It is his assertion that after 60 years of Ghana’s independence people more enlightened and better behaved than Wontumi should be leaders of political parties at various levels.



He chastised the NPP for apparently placing money above all other considerations hence having a person like Wontumi as Chairman merely because he is rich.



His comments were in reaction to a video of Chairman Wontumi making some political comments.



Read full post below:



This man can only lead people worse than him in character and intellect.



PRESEC can’t admit somebody like this. Its only bribe that could get somebody like this admitted in PREMPEH. That’s a great school.



There are so many ways of becoming financially rich in this world. It’s only in Africa that when critical questions of revenue sources are asked it’s considered envy or jealous.



How could somebody like this be a regional party Chairman of intellectuals not illiterates.



Even people like Krobro Edusei who were insulted as Newspaper vendors in Nkrumah’s government are far better than this man. Over 60 years after independence, we’re supposed to have people far better than Mr Edusei.



Grace Omaboe ( Maame Dokono) was called a Comedian when she stood on NDC ticket. But she’s more enlightened than Wontumi.



It’s time the NPP is told that money is good but it isn’t not everything. It can’t buy decorum and wisdom otherwise this rich twerp should be wise by now.



But for his money alone, I couldn’t say this. He talks by heart. And, serves as a huge discount on the saying that NPP is a party of intellectuals.



Is this an intellectual?



President Ablorh.





