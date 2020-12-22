You are here: HomeNews2020 12 22Article 1139447

General News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Class FM

Monday declared ‘additional’ public holiday

Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior

The Ministry for the Interior has declared Monday, 28 December 2020 as a public holiday.

A statement signed by sector minister Ambrose Dery on Tuesday, 22 December 2020, indicated that President Nana Akufo-Addo made the declaration by an Executive Instrument (E.I), and in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days, 2001 (Act 601).

This, according to the statement, is because 26 December 2020, which is ‘Boxing Day’, is a statutory public holiday that falls on a Saturday.

Therefore, it becomes necessary for Monday, 28 December 2020 to be observed as an additional public holiday.

Read the full statement below:

DECLARATION OF MONDAY, 28TH DECEMBER 2020 AS AN ADDITIONAL HOLIDAY

Dec 22, 2020

The general public is hereby notified that, Saturday, 26th December 2020 marks ‘BOXING DAY’ which is a statutory public holiday.

However, 26th December, 2020 falls on a Saturday and therefore, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana has by an Executive Instrument (E.I), and in accordance with section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days, 2001 (Act 601) declared Monday, 28th December 2020 as an Additional Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country

Signed:

AMBROSE DERY (MP)

MINISTER FOR THE INTERIOR

