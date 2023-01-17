Momo agent commits suicide

Regional News of Tuesday, 17 January 2023

Source: rainbowradionline.com

Richard Boadi Abunya, a 29-year-old MoMo vendor from Sehwi Bodi in the Western North Region, has allegedly committed suicide.



The young man, who sells recharge cards was found hanging in his room hanging.



He is said to have used his sponge to hang himself.



According to the information available, a customer came to his house to inquire about mobile money services.



When she knocked on his door, he didn’t answer, attracting the attention of his sister, who also came to knock and called his name in vain.



When his sister barged in, she discovered him hanging from the crossing bar with a sponge.



He reportedly left behind a suicide note which read ”Sorry Everyone. In life not what you expect comes through, you just have to face the reality of life. I don’t want to disappoint anyone. Love you all. To the family; to all my friends and to the love of my life (Nana).



Only God knows what has caused the saddened pain. Let’s meet once again. Dad, I know you can’t hold this but I don’t want to suffer like my mum. It shall be well everyone. Desmond Abunya, you have my trust, and hustle to hold the family. God bless you all.”



