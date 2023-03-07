Moment Akufo-Addo lighted the perpetual flame for Ghana

General News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

One of the most beautiful moments at the 66th Independence Day of Ghana celebration was the lighting of the perpetual flame for Ghana.



GhanaWeb’s team at the venue of the Ghana@66 celebration captured the moment President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lighted the Perpetual Flame for Ghana.



President Akufo-Addo after alighting from the vehicle he was on was given a rob with a burning substance at its tip by a personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces.



He then proceeded to Eternal Flame Bowl and lit the Perpetual Flame amid cheers from the crowd. After lighting the flame, a smiling Akufo-Addo handed over the rod to the soldier and waved at the crowd before proceeding to the vehicle.



The Perpetual Flame signifies a beacon of hope, freedom, justice and peace for Ghana.



It was first lit by Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah, to signify African liberation.



The flame holds so much significance for Ghana that it’s only lit on very important occasions. Apart from Independence Day celebrations, it was also lit during the funeral rites of the late President Prof. J.E. Mills.



