Mobile phone thief nearly lynched at Gomoa Akwamu in the Central Region

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A man believed to be in his late 30s has been inflicted with cutlass wounds after he was caught stealing mobile phones from a native doctor’s house at Gomoa Akwamu in the Central Region.



The incident happened on Monday, February 13, 2023.



The suspect is said to have stolen ten mobile phones and money belonging to some accident victims who are receiving treatment at the Native Doctor’s house.



Some angry residents told Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan that the notorious thief had been stealing their items for some time now and has been on their wanted list.



He was assaulted and tied to a pole to teach him a bitter lesson but was rescued by the Agona Swedru District Police Command from the incensed youth.



The suspect is currently receiving treatment at the Agona Swedru Government Hospital.



Police say he will be arrested after he’s released from the hospital.