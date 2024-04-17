Mob action: 16-year-old boy escapes death over allegations of penis disappearance

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A 16-year-old boy with special needs has escaped death after he was brutally assaulted by a mob in Dansoman over allegations of penis disappearance.



The victim, Bright Bosempem was seen in a video battered with bricks and wooden planks after a man alleged he lost his penis in an encounter with Bright.



The victim now suffers blood clots in his brain, tooth fractures, and fractured bones with little to no money for medical care.



This was the fate of a 16-year-old Bright, on Friday, April 5, 2024.



A boy with special needs who left home to play with his friends and lost his way is now another victim of mob justice.



Bright ended up at Shiabu Dansoman Beach and sought to find his way back home. After several attempts, he grew thirsty, approached a passer-by, who was later identified as Rich Poppy, to beg for money to buy water. After a tap on the arm by the victim, rich poppy claims he lost his penis mysteriously, blaming the victim



Bright’s mother, Linda Yeboah explained how devastating the situation had been for her.



“When I got there, I couldn’t even stand on my knees. I left and fell to the ground because I couldn’t stand what was going on. So I took my son, sat in the police vehicle and went to Dansoman polyclinic. It is not easy. The matter came impromptu. I am not that rich and my children are many. The doctors can prescribe medications that cost 500 cedis and others 2,000, as I am sitting here, the money I have spent is almost 7,000.”



Bright’s adopted father, Ebenezer Yartey pleads for justice and financial support for his son.



“It is very heartbreaking because I don’t know why people are heartless. Somebody that physically you can see is disabled or is not a normal child and you are beating him up like that. I don’t know how. I want justice because my son is a special child and already, we have difficulties bringing him up, which we are coping with and now this has been added to it,” Mr. Yartey stated.



Condemning the attack, CEO of Peace Watch Ghana, Diana Nyonkopa Daniels, called on the Ghana Police Service to take decisive action against all suspects involved in the assault



“We were in the country when we heard Major Mahama’s case. The same thing happened to him and he was killed. Now his wife is a widow. So as a country, if we say we will continue like this, then we are in trouble. So I think the police have to take the issue seriously. And we need justice for Brighton. The person involved in this should face the consequences. I think it will serve as a lesson for the others,” the CEO indicated.



The police have since made three arrests, but the main suspect, who claimed his penis vanished, is yet to be arrested.