Mo Traditional Council imposes a two-month ban on excessive noise-making in all its areas

Regional News of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Mo Traditional Council under the leadership of Nana Kwaku Dankwa III, the Omanhene and President of the traditional area has placed a two-month ban on excessive noise making in all areas under its jurisdiction. The ban takes effect from Monday, November 6, 2023, through to Wednesday, December 20, 2023.



The Chiefs (Nananom) have identified the non-pacification of the gods and the ancestors as the root cause of the numerous road accidents on both the Kintampo – Tamale and Kintampo – Techiman highways from 1999 to 2022, a period of twenty-three (23) years.



A quick recap of some of these tragic accidents that have claimed hundreds of precious lives that otherwise could have been avoided include:



– On 20 February 2016, TV 3 Network reported the confirmation of 71 dead bodies in which a Metro Mass Transit Bus with registration number AS 7131 Y collided head-on with a Kia truck conveying tomatoes to the southern part of Ghana a few meters away from the Kintampo Waterfalls;



– MyNewGh.com reported the death of more than 70 passengers who were on board two buses that collided head-on in the early hours of Friday, March 22, 2019, on the Tamale – Kintampo highway;



– On 6th march 9, 2020 Citinewsroom reported that 28 persons perished in an accident on the road.



On June 29, 2021, a pregnant woman, 3 others were confirmed dead by Ghanaweb;



-On March 6, 2023, 4 women, a child and over 17 men confirmed were confirmed dead by Joy News.



These horrific accidents the Traditional Council observes are only a few of the numerous accidents on that stretch of the Kintampo – Tamale highway.



The current occupant of the black stool(the symbol of authority of the traditional area), Nana Kwaku Dankwa III, who had his legitimacy in March 2022 after a protracted ligation, underscored the need for the people and Chiefs of the area to have a peaceful environment to speak to the gods and ancestors to prevent future occurrences of accidents or at least bring the number of casualties to the barest minimum.



As a result, the pacification will be led by the Asaasewura Nana Kwabena Gboglo and the chief deity Nomoa Koku Kyinga, all based at Old Longoro, the Traditional Capital.



The Mo/Dega Traditional area shares boundaries with the Nkoranza area, Gonja Traditional area, North Mo Traditional area and the Banda Traditional area.



The rest are the Wenchi Traditional area and the Techiman Traditional area.



Anyone who flouts this ban will be ruthlessly dealt with according to the customs and traditions of the Mo Traditional Council.