General News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mireku Duker explains why thugs attacked his family

George Mireku Duker is MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem

Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP, Mireku Duker, has explained why a group of people attacked his family over the weekend.



The MP was attacked on Saturday, October 10, 2020, in what was suspected to be related to a chieftaincy dispute.



However, narrating the incident to Joy News, the MP explained that the attack started with a knife that was pulled on a boy over suspicion that he was recording the thugs who perpetrated the act.



The attackers had allegedly been misbehaving at a funeral.



“We normally have funerals in front of one of our family houses. So, one boy, between the ages of 10 and 13 was around holding a phone when the thugs were misbehaving. Thinking that the small boy was recording them, one of the thugs called the boy to bring his phone for them to check whether or not he was recording,” he said.



He added: “So one of my nephews questioned them on why they were attacking the young boy and that provoked them.”



He added that a lady who was also at the scene was not forgiven when she questioned the thugs on why they were carrying out the attacks.



The MP said following the attack, his family has been moved out of Dompin, the MP's hometown, to ensure their safety.



Mireku Duker also revealed that one person is currently in police custody over the matter.



“The police were brought in after the incident and they arrested the suspect,” he said.



He, however, says four others are still on the run.





