Minority vows to reject Akufo-Addo’s nominees as parliament votes on report

General News of Friday, 24 March 2023

The Parliament of Ghana has scheduled voting on the approval of six persons nominated for ministerial appointment by President Nana Addo Dankwa in February this year.



The House on Thursday, February 23, 2023, completed the debate on the report of the Appointments Committee on the six nominees who were vetted weeks ago.



The House engaged in an extended sitting after some issues had risen out of the minority’s opposition to the nominations.



During the debate, members on both sides including their leadership counter-argued about the need to approve the nominees.



While the majority supported the approval, the minority maintained its position that the size of the government under the current economic hardship facing the country is big and must be reduced.



Following the debate, the speaker, Alban Suaman Kingsford Bagbin adjourned sitting to Wednesday (March 24) for the house to vote on the approval or otherwise of the nominees.



The nominees include Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kwabena Tahir Hammond as Minister-designate for Trade and Industry, Abetifi MP, Brian Acheampong for Minister of Agriculture and Former CEO of the State Interests and Governance Authority, Stephen Asamoah Boateng who has been nominated for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.



The remaining are former deputy Energy Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Osei Bonsu Amoah for Minster of state at the Local Government Ministry and Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah for Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry.







GA/SARA