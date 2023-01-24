Minority shakeup: Appointing Ato Forson to lead the charge strategic – Asiedu Nketiah

General News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah says the change of leadership of the Minority caucus in Parliament is part of the party’s reorganization process.



According to him, there are key areas Parliament will centre its debates on ahead of the 2024 election which has informed the eventual changes in the leadership of the Minority.



“It is the continuation of our re-organization exercise to reposition the party for the 2024 elections. So, it’s the continuation of the process which was started a year earlier from branches through to constituency to regional and national. We’ve now come to the reorganization of the form in parliament.



“The thinking is that going into 2024 the debate is going to be principally on the economy and so we need to put our best foot forward so we can match the NPP in that area. That’s why we chose Ato Forson to lead the charge as Minority leader and then Armah Kofi Boah our expert in energy which is also going to feature prominently and then Kwame Agbodza is our person on infrastructure,” he told Starr FM Midday News with Naa Dedei Tettey on January 24, 2023, Tuesday.



He continued: “The party will continue to move forward with our proposal in revamping the economy and hoping to attract the attention of the nation that we offer a better alternative to what we are seeing in the government now. So, the battle will continue except that the key players have changed positions. So, we are not going to relent on making NDC the better alternative.”



Background



The opposition NDC has made changes to its leadership in Parliament with the appointment of Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson as the new Minority Leader.



The former Ranking Member of the Finance Committee of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Ajumako Enyan Essiam replaces Hon. Haruna Iddrisu.



Dr. Ato Forson is to be assisted by MP for Ellembelle, Kofi Armah Buah who has been appointed as the Deputy Minority Leader.



He takes the place of James Kutse Avedzi.



The Party has also appointed Adaklu MP, Governs Kwame Agbodza as the new Minority Chief Whip. He replaces Asawase MP, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak.



Both Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyoe Ghansah maintained their position as deputy Minority Whips.



A statement issued by the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Kwetey said: “the new leadership would be charged to recommend consequential changes in the Ranking membership to Headquarters of the party for approval.”