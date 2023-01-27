Minority reshuffle: Ade Coker calls for calm as tension rises

Politics of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

The former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Kobina Ade Coker, has called for calm in relation to the Minority reshuffle.



The call follows the chaos caused by changes to the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament.



Haruna Iddrisu has been replaced by Ato Forson as the minority leader.



A letter signed by General Secretary Fiifi Kwetey mentioned that Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson will be assisted by Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah as Deputy Minority Leader.



In effect, Mr. James Klutse Avedzi, the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, is no longer the Deputy Minority Leader.



Mr Kwame Agbodza replaces Muntaka Mubarak as Minority Whip.



The First Deputy Whip remains Mr Ibrahim Ahmed and the Second Deputy Whip remains Comfort Doyoe Ghansah.



“New leadership would be charged to recommend consequential changes in the Ranking membership to the headquarters of the party for approval,” the statement from the NDC said.



Following the announcement of the reshuffle some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Asawase constituency staged a demonstration to protest against the removal of their MP, Muntaka Mubarak, as Minority Chief Whip in Parliament.



The constituents who were clad in red armbands and headgear besieged the offices of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to protest the party’s decision.



Similarly, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman for Tamale South Constituency, Alhaji Rauf Sulemana, has accused the leadership of the party of trying to bring division into the party.



“The reshuffle is a bad decision. Who reshuffle’s a leader at this point. I believe Aseidu Nketia has something against Muslims hence the removal of both Haruna Iddrisu and Muntaka Mubarak from the minority leadership in Parliament,” Alhaji Rauf Sulemana said.



Speaking to host of Atinka TV’s “Ghana Nie” Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwa, former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Kobina Ade Coker, called on all members of the party to respect and rally behind the new leadership for the benefit of the party.



“I believe that sooner or later some members of the party will be called to sit down to look for a way forward. I am offering myself to be one of them. We have served this party for such a long time and when it comes to experience, I do have experience,”