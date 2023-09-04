Minority reschedules protest to Bank of Ghana Headquarters to September 12

General News of Monday, 4 September 2023

The Minority in Parliament and various Civil Society Organizations have decided to reschedule their planned protest march to the Bank of Ghana Head Office.



Originally set for Tuesday, September 5, 2023, the new date for the protest is Tuesday, September 12, 2023, with the route remaining unchanged.



The protest is slated to commence from the frontage of Parliament House, moving through key city landmarks, including Osu Cemetery Traffic Light, Ministry of Finance, High Court Complex, Kinbu, Makola, Rawlings Park, Opera Square, and ultimately culminating at the Bank of Ghana Head Office.



This rescheduling decision stems from the recent legal developments in court on September 4, 2023.



The court was unable to provide an immediate ruling due to the substantial preliminary legal objections raised by the lawyers representing the Minority in Parliament.



Consequently, the court has requested additional time to deliberate, with the ruling now scheduled for Friday, September 8, 2023.



The legal objections were raised in response to the legal proceedings initiated by the Ghana Police Service, seeking to restrict the protest along the routes proposed by the Minority and its extensive coalition of Civil Society Groups.



In adherence to the principles of the law and respecting the judicial process, the decision to reschedule the protest was made.



The primary objective of the protest march is to demand the resignation of Governor Ernest Addison and his two deputies, citing their alleged gross mismanagement of the Central Bank, resulting in significant financial losses and irregularities.



Among the concerns raised are an unprecedented loss of GHS60.8 billion, a negative equity of GHS55.1 billion, and the unauthorized printing of over GHS80 billion. Additionally, the protesters question the construction of a new head office at a cost exceeding $250 million, despite the initial recommendation by the Public Procurement Authority of $81 million.



"The protest march planned by the leadership of the Minority in Parliament and other Civil Society Organizations to the Head Office of the Bank of Ghana originally scheduled for Tuesday, 5th of September, 2023 has been rescheduled to Tuesday, 12th September, 2023. The route however remains the same.



"The march will commence from the frontage of Parliament House – Osu Cemetery Traffic Light – Ministry of Finance – High Court Complex – Kinbu – Makola – Rawlings Park – Opera Square – Bank of Ghana.



"The change in date is the result of the outcome of proceedings in court today, 4th September, 2023. The court was unable to give an instant ruling due to the weight of the preliminary legal objections raised by the lawyers for the Minority in Parliament, and requested the indulgence of the Minority to give its ruling on Friday, 8th September, 2023," the statement indicated.



Below is the statement



For Immediate Release 4th September, 2023.



The protest march planned by the leadership of the Minority in Parliament and other Civil Society Organizations to the Head Office of the Bank of Ghana originally scheduled for Tuesday, 5th of September, 2023 has been rescheduled to Tuesday, 12th September, 2023. The route remains the same.



The march will commence from the frontage of Parliament House – Osu Cemetery Traffic Light – Ministry of Finance – High Court Complex – Kinbu – Makola – Rawlings Park – Opera Square – Bank of Ghana.



The change in date is the result of the outcome of proceedings in court today, 4th September, 2023. The court was unable to give an instant ruling due to the weight of the preliminary legal objections raised by the lawyers for the Minority in Parliament, and requested the indulgence of the Minority to give its ruling on Friday, 8th September, 2023.



The legal objections raised today were as a result of the incompetent processes filed in court by the Ghana Police Service seeking to restrain the protest along the routes proposed by the Minority and its broad coalition of Civil Society Groups. As law-abiding citizens respectful of the judiciary, we have decided to reschedule our protest taking into consideration these developments.



The protest march is to call for the resignation of Governor Ernest Addison and his two deputies as a result of their gross mismanagement of the Central Bank which has occasioned an unprecedented loss of GHS60.8 billion and a negative equity of GHS55.1 billion; illegal printing of over GHS80 billion and in the midst of this crisis, this reckless team is building a head office at the cost of over $250 million when the Public Procurement Authority initially recommended $81 million.



We wish to call on Ghanaians to remain resolute in the fight to protect our constitutional right to demonstrate and hereby assure them that the march to the Bank of Ghana Head Office will certainly take place on Tuesday, 12th September, 2023.



HON. DR. CASSIEL ATO FORSON (MP) MINORITY LEADER.



