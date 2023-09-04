Minority postpones protest against Bank of Ghana Governor pending court ruling

General News of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a significant development, the Minority in Parliament has decided to delay its planned protest against Dr. Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, as reported by citinewsroom.com.



This decision comes in response to an ongoing court case, where the police have applied for an injunction on the protest due to security concerns.



The court has adjourned its ruling on a preliminary objection raised by the MPs' legal representatives to Friday, September 8.



Led by Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, the NDC's Director of Legal Affairs, the MPs have raised concerns about the police's capacity to initiate this action independently.



According to them, Article 88(5) of the 1992 Constitution and the State Proceedings Act stipulate that only the Attorney General has the authority to institute such actions.



However, Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has reassured their supporters that the protest will proceed once the court has delivered its ruling.



Originally scheduled for Tuesday, September 5, in front of the Bank of Ghana headquarters in Accra, the protest aimed to address the Minority's accusations of economic mismanagement by the BoG and their call for Dr. Addison's resignation.



NAY/OGB



