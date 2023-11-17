Minority laments over absence of 2024 budget copies following presentation

General News of Friday, 17 November 2023

The minority in parliament has expressed dismay over the Ministry of Finance's failure to provide Members of Parliament with copies of the 2024 budget statement after its presentation on November 15.



Minority Leader, Ato Forson, brought attention to the issue, emphasizing the urgency of having the budget documents in hand for the post-budget discussions.



"Mr. Speaker, it is important for me to state that as we speak, we are all aware that the post-budget starts tomorrow; unfortunately, we have not received copies of the budget statement," Ato Forson conveyed during parliamentary proceedings. "I do not have a copy of the budget statement, and no one is here. I have been observing the Ministry of Finance website since Wednesday to be able to download a soft copy," he added.



Ato Forson underscored the significance of having access to the budget documents, describing the situation as a pressing concern as the house commences its worship tomorrow "Mr. Speaker, this is not a speech; this is an appendix that comes with it. Mr. Speaker, we don’t have it, we don’t have it," he reiterated.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta presented the 2024 Budget and Finance Statement on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.



Debate on the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the year ending December 31st December 2024 is scheduled to commence on November 21, 2023.



