Minority calls for probe into election rigging claims in leaked audio

The Ranking Member on Parliament's Interior Committee, James Agalga, has called for an immediate probe into allegations of an alleged scheme to remove Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare from his position prior to the 2024 general elections.



The MP, reacting to an alleged leaked audio emphasized that there is a need to ascertain the veracity of the leaked tape allegedly containing discussions regarding the IGP's removal.



Speaking in an interview on Joy FM on July 11, the Builsa North lawmaker highlighted the presence of a senior officer's voice in the audio, suggesting a potential replacement for the IGP.



He further stressed the importance of identifying and appropriately dealing with those behind the plot.



“I don’t know whose voice it is. I mean, you can hear several voices in the background, but from every indication one of the voices appears to be a voice of the senior police officer who is close to the feet of government.



“Because the person appears to sound as though he is in line to become IGP if the current IGP were to be removed, and so it raises very serious questions for me. I heard the Minister speak to the issue and it appears he does not to know who the person responsible for that audio is. And for me, that is the more reason why we should have a probe,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said.



The leaked tape has revealed an alleged plot involving an unidentified high-ranking police officer and a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) aimed at removing the IGP from office. The motive behind the scheme appears to be concerns that Dr. Dampare could impede efforts by the governing party to manipulate the outcome of the 2024 elections.



