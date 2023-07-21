Minority Leader urges Cecilia Dapaah to step aside for probe into $1m, €300k cash

General News of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has demanded an impartial investigation into the alleged theft of $1 million, €300,000, and undisclosed millions of cedis from the residence of the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.



In a tweet, the minority leader urged the minister to voluntarily resign from her duties until relevant state institutions complete a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter.



“Recent revelations have come to light regarding the discovery of an astonishing amount of money in the private residence of a Ghanaian Minster. The sum in question to $ 1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghanaian cedis.



“We cannot overlook such a serious development that has the potential to undermine the very principles of probity, accountability and transparency in our governance. Given the magnitude and gravity of this situation, it is essential that an immediate and impartial investigation be carried out to ascertain the source and legitimacy of these funds,” he said.



He added that “I strongly urge the concerned Minister to voluntarily step aside from her duties until the relevant state institutions have conducted a thorough and independent investigation into this matter. The people of Ghana deserve nothing less than a government that serves their interests with honesty and dedication.”



The alleged theft involves two house helps, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, who are currently facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for their alleged involvement in the theft of significant sums of money and personal belongings of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour.





Background

According to a report by The Chronicle, the thefts, which amount to millions of Ghana Cedis, reportedly took place at the couple's residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, between July and October 2022.



The accused, Patience and Sarah, are facing one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing, involving amounts of US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis.



During the same period, the pair allegedly stole personal effects from Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, including assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewellery valued at US$95,000.



Further accusations involve Patience acting alone to steal six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister's husband.



The court also charged three additional individuals in connection with the thefts.



Benjamin, a 29-year-old plumber, has been accused of dishonestly receiving GH¢180,000, while Kweku Botwe, a 65-year-old trader, faces charges for dishonestly receiving GH¢50,000. Additionally, Malik Dauda, a 23-year-old unemployed individual, is alleged to have dishonestly received GH¢1 million.



All five accused individuals appeared before an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Judge Susana Ekuful on Thursday, July 20, 2023. However, their pleas have not yet been taken.



Of the accused, Sarah has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢1 million, with two sureties required to deposit their Ghana cards with the court's registrar.



It was clarified that the bail conditions are subject to review by the substantive judge as Judge Susana Ekuful was serving as a relief judge at the time.



In her briefing, Judge Susana Ekuful revealed that Patience, along with her alleged boyfriends and father, has been remanded into lawful custody. However, Sarah was granted bail due to being a breastfeeding mother.



According to the prosecution, Patience, also known as Maabena, previously worked as a house help for the complainants, Daniel Osei Kuffour and his wife, Cecilia Abena Dapaah. Sarah, too, was a former house help for the couple.



The alleged thefts came to light in June of the current year when the complainants reported the incidents to the police after discovering missing cash and personal belongings.



Patience was caught in the act, having opened and entered the couple's room using a duplicate key. She was apprehended by Kuffour upon his return home, having noticed the room was unlocked and hearing unusual noises from inside.



Further investigations revealed the stolen items and the money in possession of Patience and her associates.



The accused allegedly used the stolen funds to finance various properties and purchases, including renting a 3-bedroom apartment and a store in Tamale, buying vehicles, and funding other personal expenses.



The court has adjourned the case to August 2, 2023, while investigations continue.





