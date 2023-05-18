Minor remanded over street robbery

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Source: GNA

The Police have nabbed a 17-year-old minor suspected of being part of a gang engaged in street robberies at Adenta and its environs.



The minor, a pupil in a school at Adenta, was nabbed after he and one Odame Boakye, aka OD, now at large, allegedly robbed a Theatre Assistant of her handbag containing an iPhone 7 plus valued at GHC2,800 and cash of GHC 2,000 at Adenta.



Charged with conspiracy and robbery, the court did not take the plea of the minor and remanded him into lawful custody.



Boakye, who has been jointly charged together with the minor is said to be at large.



Meanwhile, Boakye’s mother has given out the iPhone 7 Plus to the Police, saying she found it in his son’s room.



The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah has ordered the Police to ascertain the age of the minor through a medical examination.



The matter has been adjourned to June 5, 2023.



The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo said the complainant Flora Aidoo was a Theatre Assistant at Adenta, while the accused was a pupil at Adenta.



It said the accused persons were members of a notorious armed robbery gang at Adenta and its environs and that the members used unregistered motorbikes to attack unsuspecting victims at knife points and robbed them of their phones, money, and other valuables on the street.



The prosecution said the minor and his accomplice on an unregistered motorbike from the Adenta Washing Bay direction, on May 5th, 2023, snatched the complainant’s handbag valued at GHC40.00 which contained her iPhone 7 plus valued at GHC 2,800 and cash of GHc2,000 all totalling GHC4,840.



It said on May 6, 2023, a case was formally reported by the complainant at a Police Station and during investigations, the complainant and three others arrested the minor and brought him to the Police Station.



The prosecution said the complainant and her fiancé, with some others, confronted Boakye and he took to his heels leaving behind his motorbike.



It said the complainant’s fiancé decided to bring the motorbike to the Police Station and while he was pushing it, Boakye took a jackknife and pursued him without his knowledge.



It said a good Samaritan, one Aziz Salifu, who spotted Boakye with a jack knife, ran to stop Boakye and unfortunately for him, Boakye stabbed him in his left arm.



The prosecution said an attempt was made to apprehend him again, but he managed to run away.



The prosecution said during investigations, Boakye’s mother brought an iPhone 7 plus to the Police Station saying he found it in her son’s room.



It said a photograph of the phone was taken by the Police and the same, was handed over to the complainant for identification.



The prosecution said efforts were underway to apprehend the minor’s accomplice.