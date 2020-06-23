General News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Ministry of Foreign Affairs rescues over 200 ‘enslaved’ Ghanaians in Lebanon

It is not uncommon to see many Ghanaians traveling outside the country to seek greener pastures.



Most often, these individuals, especially women are lied to and taken advantage of by agents who take their monies, promise them heaven on earth but end up selling them as ‘Domestic Workers’ across the globe.



With this increasing and worrisome trend at hand, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ghana has made it their priority to rescue these Ghanaian women from bondage and return them to their families.



To this effect, the Ministry with support from the Cairo Mission, last week has been able to facilitate the evacuation of some 200 Ghanaian Domestic Workers from Lebanon to Accra.



Some of these ladies shared their harrowing experiences when they arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) which confirmed video footage seen online of ill-treatment by their ‘masters and mistresses’.



They noted with sadness and regret forever going on such journeys and advised their fellow Ghanaians against doing the same if they want to keep their dignity intact and most importantly their lives.



A spokesperson from the Ministry sadly mentioned that as part of the evacuees were the mortal remains of two deceased individuals.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Cairo Mission and a humanitarian Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), IBONWORLD as partners, is preparing to evacuate another six hundred or so in the next 3 – 4 weeks.



About two months ago, the Cairo Mission which has Lebanon under its jurisdiction entered into dialogue through its Consulate in Beirut, with the Lebanese Government to obtain the release of these suffering young women from the clutches of their masters and mistresses, so they can freely return to their country.





