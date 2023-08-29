Ministry of Finance urges regulators, public finance institutions to participate in Banking and Insurance Fair

General News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

The Ministry of Finance has issued a statement, urging all players in the finance and insurance industry to participate in the 4th edition of the Banking, Insurance, Pension and Securities Fair organized by Kotlers Management Services.



The statement which was signed by the Coordinating Director, captures the ministry declaring its unwavering support for the event scheduled for October 11th to 13TH, 2023.



According to the ministry, the event is in tandem with its new policy directive of ensuring Financial Inclusion, targeted at reducing ‘economic vulnerability, income inequality and improve financial sector soundness.



The Finance Ministry noted that “we encourage the participation and support of all Financial Sector Regulators. As partners, we look forward to a productive fair that will go a long way promote inclusive growth and development of Ghana’s financial sector.”.



The endorsement and partnership of the ministry comes a huge boost for the event that already has the blessings of the National Insurance Commission.



It will be recalled that the NIC in a statement earlier this month indicates its impression with the organization of the program, describing it as a key step in deepening financial inclusion in the country.



“The NIC appreciates your efforts to organize Insurance, Pensions and Banking Fair to deepen financial inclusion in the country and assure you of our support.



“We would like to encourage you to reach out to other regulatory authorities and industry associations for their support and participation in the fair. We believe that their presence will not only enhance diversity of exhibitors but also contribute to the overall success of the event,” excerpts of the statement issued on August 1 reads.



The Financial Fair” will happen simultaneously at the UGBS Park, near UPSA and AMA Park in Central Accra, from Monday, Wednesday 11th October to Friday 13th October 2023.



The event which has been themed “Making prudent financial decisions in times of adversities” is expected to draw key stakeholders in the banking, insurance and ancillary industries to deliberate on expediting the recovery of the institutions from recent struggles.



At the fair, there will be sales, marketing, education, business opportunities, partnerships, and networking at the fair and more.



There will also be a “Business Forum” which will address all challenges in making prudent financial decisions in times of adversities from creative ideas, entrepreneurs, investors and corporate bodies.