Ministerial appointment: My time will come - Assibey-Yeboah

Finance Committee Chairman of Parliament, Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah

Finance Committee Chairman of Parliament and outgoing Member of Parliament for New Juabemg South, Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah has said his time will come someday for consideration as a Minister of state.



“My time will come. I’m in politics for the long haul but I'm still an NPP member...I’m still in politics so where ever opportunities present, we will see”, he said



Speaking on an Accra based radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Dr. Assibey-Yeboah said; “I have not been here, I’ve been away for eight years. So, one of Kufuor’s years, I wasn’t here. Those years when they were ministers, I wasn’t in Ghana”, he pointed out.



“I came back when the party was in opposition I was doing teaching at GIMPA and then to the Central Bank”, he added.



Continuing, he said “As a matter of fact when I came to Parliament, nobody knew me...that is how I do my politics. I stay invisible and it has served me well.”



On whether President Akufo-Addo does not know him, he said “I’m sure he knows. I was a Parliamentary candidate when he ran in 2012. When a candidate comes to your constituency, you ride with him.”



Dr. Assibey-Yeboah lost the New Juabeng South New Patriotic Party (NPP)primaries to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Free Zones Authority, Michael Okyere Baafi in a very acrimonious nature.









