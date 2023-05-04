Minister of Education pays a working day visit to Wesley College of Education

Regional News of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Source: Wesley College of Education SRC

On 28th April 2023, The Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, Director General of Ghana Education Service, Dr. Eric Nkansah, The Mayor Of Kumasi, Hon. Sam Pyne, and a team of Agency Heads of the Ministry including the Ghana Education Service (GES), Ghana TVET Service, Free SHS Secretariat, National Schools Inspectorate Authority(NASIA), Complementary Education Agency(CEA), and other officials from the Ministry paid a working day visit to Wesley College Of Education.



The visit was aimed at meeting college management to discuss some pertinent issues affecting the lives of students in the college.





The Management led by the Acting Principal, Mr. Kennedy Ameyaw Baah applauded the government's commitment to the education sector and its continued development support.



That notwithstanding, the Ag. principal took the Minster through some key infrastructural needs of the college to provide a sound and safe learning environment to its students.



The Minister reemphasized his commitment to quality education as far as tertiary education was concerned.



The Minister and his entourage moved around the college to inspect some of the college's facilities.



The Ag. Principal and his team outlined some infrastructural challenges faced by the college with needed assistance few of which included



1. Construction of a 2000 seater capacity Modern Assembly Hall for the college.



2. Refurbishing and putting use the abandoned science laboratory.



3. Construction of lecture hall complex and teachers' bungalows.



College Management members in attendance who received the Minister and his team were Mr. Kennedy Ameyaw Baah (The Acting principal), Mrs. Cecijoe Asiedu Yirenkyi (The College Secretary), Mrs. Charlotte Adjetey (College Finance Officer),

Very Rev. Andrew K. Yankyerah ( Dean of Students’ Affairs), Mr. Assem Hamphery Darkeh (Quality Assurance officer), Mr. Peter Anayitime (Assessment officer)

Mrs. Boateng Berko Lydia (Senior Hall Mistress), Mr. Frank Owusu Ansah (Head of PR Unit), Teaching and Non-teaching Staff and the SRC leadership led by His Excellency Opoku Afrifa James.



Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum finally advised that college management should continue to impact and develop a high level of professionalism so that trainee teachers would remain the center of excellence.



He reemphasized the government's commitment to supporting education in the country of which Wesley College of Education will not be an exemption.



We express our profound gratitude to the Minister of Education and his team for visiting Wesley College. It is our greatest hope that our plights are attended to.



