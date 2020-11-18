Diasporian News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Minister commissions newly bought Chancery building in Belgium

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey,Ghana's Foreign Affairs minister

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Economic Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has virtually commissioned a new Chancery for Ghana’s Mission in Brussels, Belgium.



Speaking at the virtual ceremony organized to commission the facility on Wednesday, the minister said the new Chancery building located in a prime area in Brussels was bought by Ghana as opposed to renting it.



“The decision to acquire this Chancery building, in a prime area in Brussels, as opposed to renting it, was informed by a number of important considerations including long-term cost-saving goals and the need to advance Ghana’s interests in Belgium”.



She added that Ghana’s Embassy in Brussels was in dire need of a befitting Chancery to cater for the growing number of staff.



“I must also add that our Embassy in Brussels desperately needed a befitting Chancery to cater for the expansion in staff numbers and to effectively carry out its diplomatic engagements. I am, therefore, happy that this has become a reality”.



Madame Ayorkor Botchwey also indicated that the new facility was funded from the US$50 million Société Générale Credit Facility.



This credit facility she explained was obtained by government to acquire new properties and to improve existing state-owned properties abroad.



The foreign minister further touted Ghana’s role in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), adding that it will be prudent for Belgium to set up an embassy in Ghana.



"As you are aware, the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area is hosted in Accra. Thus, like Belgium, Ghana has become the trade capital of the African Continent.



"It is, therefore, imperative for Accra and Brussels to step up engagements in a manner that will facilitate increased trade and investment cooperation between the two countries. I believe the time has come for Belgium to re-open its Embassy in Accra to further deepen the mutually beneficial relations”, she said.



Meanwhile, the Ambassador of Ghana to Belgium, Sena Siaw-Boateng also expressed that the new facility will enhance the image and reputation of Ghana.

