Minerals Commission begins full probe into Breman galamsey pit collapse

Thursday, 27 May 2021

• A mining pit caved in on Wednesday, killing three people with dozens other sustaining injuries



• The Minerals Commission has launched an investigation into the accident



• The Minerals Commission also confirmed that the actions of the miners was illegal



The Minerals Commission has commenced investigations into the collapse of a mining pit at Denkyira Breman/Brofoyedu in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.



Three people were reported on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 to have died in the accident that occurred at the mining site.



The victims are believed to be a man, woman and a 10-year-old girl. It has also been reported that over a dozen others are trapped in the pit with some others sustaining severe injuries



In a press released copied to GhanaWeb, the Minerals Commission said its officials had visited the sites to unravel the main circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident and also commiserate with the families.



“Following reports of miners being trapped in a pit at Breman near Ayanfuri in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region, Inspectors from the Dunkwa, Obuasi and Kumasi Offices of the Minerals Commission visited the site around 11:00 a.m. on 26th May, 2021”.



The commission noted that initial investigations by its Inspectorate Division revealed that the operators were operating illegally.



“Preliminary investigations indicate that small scale miners were working illegally at the site which falls within the prospecting licence of Adio-Mabas Ghana Limited. The accident which resulted in three deaths at the time of this press release was triggered by a cave-in.



“The Minerals Commission wishes to inform the general public that the Inspectorate Division of the Commission has commenced full investigation into the matter”.



