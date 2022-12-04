Minerals Commission CEO must be commended for dealing with galamsey - Kwesi Botchway Jnr

General News of Sunday, 4 December 2022

Source: Bright Philip Donkor, Contributor

A member of the NPP National Communications Team, Lawrence Kwesi Botchway, has said the Chief Executive Officer of Minerals Commission, Martin Kwaku Ayisi, must be lauded for his tremendous contribution in sanitising the mining industry in the country.



Speaking in an interview with the media, Kwesi Botchway encouraged him to continue enforcing the industry regulations to fight against illegal mining in the country.



“The Minerals Commission CEO, Martin Kwaku Ayisi, has distinguished himself creditably as Chief Executive. In my view, he has been a fantastic CEO of the government; his media engagement, human relations, and general understanding of the job is apt. In fact, how he discharges his duties clearly shows his understanding of the job,” he stated.



He said since the Minerals Commission CEO assumed the position in March 2021, he had demonstrated commitment and zeal towards combating galamsey.



“And I think that alone is highly commendable, as well as works of the sector Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor, together with his able deputies. Their commitment to the fight against illegal mining is evident. They have all been instrumental,” he commended.



He further praised government’s action in the fight against the galamsey (illegal mining) menace in the country.



According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had demonstrated that he was keen on fighting galamsey menace that was destroying the country’s environment, water bodies and farmlands.



The NPP national communications team member further urged Ghanaians to support the fight against galamsey and not allow the surge of reckless mining to continue.



He believed that there was the need for Ghana to protect its environment, water bodies and farmlands.



“We must not allow the surge of reckless mining to continue. We have to prize water and food sovereignty over illegal mining. We must stop illegal mining to protect our natural resources for future generations,” he added.



He concluded without any equivocation that whatever action this government has taken to deal with the menace is an attestation to the fact that it is bent on ending this destructive activity once and for all, although there may be some individuals who would want to take advantage of the situation for their selfish interests.