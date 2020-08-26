General News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Military takes over Dome Faase area over land dispute as residents flee town

A clash between residents and persons believed to be military personnel occured over a land dispute

Military personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces have taken over the town of Dome Faase near Obom Domeabra in the Greater Accra Region.



This follows a clash between residents and persons believed to be military personnel over a land dispute on Tuesday August 25.



According to initial reports, two military personnel were captured and assaulted by some civilians with the soldiers sustaining serious injuries.



When GhanaWeb visited the area on Wednesday, August 26, the Dome Faase area was literally a ‘ghost town’ with heavy military persons manning the area to restore calm.



Some residents who spoke to the news team said they were living in fear of their lives following the clashes and heavy military presence.



Another told the news team some residents have fled the area to neighboring towns following the clashes.



“From what I know, the people that allegedly attacked the military men were land guards who fled away right after and right now they [The Military] are threatening us all around Obom Domeabra and we don’t know what to do again. We are very scared and it is not fair so we are pleading with the President to remedy the situation,” one lamented.



Background



The coalition of Ga communities which makes up of over 20 communities that share a border with the Eastern Region have alleged that, the Mponuahene of Akyem Apadwa and the Akyem Traditional Council were taking their farmlands from them which has resulted in the resistance that led to the mayhem.

