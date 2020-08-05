Politics of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: GNA

Military presence is intimidating our members - NDC

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC Communication Officer

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Tuesday called for the withdrawal of military personnel at the Voters Registration Centres, alleging harassment and intimidation of persons perceived to be sympathizers of the Party.



The Party said Registration Centres, which recorded such incidents were Banda; Ahafo Ano North; Sekyere Afram Plains; Ketu South, Oti, Asougyman; and Atiwa East constituencies.



It alleged some registrants had suffered injuries from the activities of some military personnel and called for the immediate withdrawal of the personnel.



Addressing a media conference in Accra, Mr Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communication Officer of the Party, urged civil society organisations and religious leaders to speak against the acts of violence, which he said, threatened national peace.



Mr Gyamfi alleged that at Banda Constituency in the Bono Region, armed military personnel were terrorising some citizens, creating tension and discouraging people from registering.



He alleged that over the weekend, the Party received reports of brutalities meted out to some residents of Bator Akanyakrom, a fishing community, which was relocated as part of the Bui Dam Resettlement Plan.



Mr Gyamfi claimed five persons, whose eligibility were challenged upon registration and were on their way to attend the Adjudication Committee's meeting of the Electoral Commission were attacked by some armed military men around the Bui Lake close to Bongase.



He alleged that some 17 Ghanaians who were in a queue waiting for their turn to register at a village called Kpena in the Nkwanta South Constituency of the Oti Region were also arrested by an armed security operative on the grounds that they were speaking French and so they were Togolese.



"The Party is deeply worried and totally aghast at what appears to be a deliberate agenda of tribal discrimination to frustrate and disenfranchise Ghanaians of certain tribes from acquiring the voter ID cards," he said.



Mr Gyamfi said there were clear rules under the country's Electoral Law, which a party agent could use to challenge forms if a person was suspected to be a foreigner and asked all stakeholders to go by the rule.



"NDC is a political tradition that holds the dear peace, unity and development of our beloved country because we are patriotic and guided by history," he said.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces has denied the accusations of wrongdoing by its personnel, saying they only assisted the process of peace, brokered by the NDC and the New Patriotic Party representatives at Banda.





