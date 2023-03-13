Military had no business in Ashaiman, everybody involved must be sanctioned - Sosu

General News of Monday, 13 March 2023

The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has called for a probe into the brutalities committed by personnel of the Ghana Armed Force at Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra, over the alleged mob killing of a soldier.



In a post shared on Facebook on Monday, Sosu said that a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service on the activities that led to the death of the soldier, Sheriff Imoro, shows that the action of the military was unwarranted.



He added that persons responsible for the atrocities committed by the soldiers must be duly punished.



“The police statement on the murder of a soldier, Imoro Sherrif, clearly confirms that the military had no business carrying out their retaliatory operations following the death.



“The conduct and actions of the military as seen in civilian violations ought to be investigated and sanctions meted out. Such conducts have no place in a constitutional democracy,” parts of the post by the MP read.



The Ghana Police Service disclosed in a statement issued late Sunday, March 12, 2023, that six persons had been arrested for their suspected roles in the murder of a young soldier at Ashaiman Taifa on March 4, 2023.



The police are, however, on the hunt for the iPhone of the deceased, which, according to the statement, was the reason he was fatally stabbed by the first two assailants who attacked him early on March 4.



The statement said: “After almost a week of painstaking intelligence-led operations, on 9th March 2023, the police arrested suspects Safianu Musah alias Dayorgu and Ibrahim Abdul Rakib at their hideouts in Ashaiman.



The other suspects are, Samuel Tetteh alias Wiper and Abubakar Sadick alias Birdman, arrested at their hideouts on March 10, 2023. Whiles Yussif Mohammed and Abdul Gafaru Abdul Karim were arrested on 11th and 12th March 2023 respectively.



Soldiers conduct swoop in Ashaiman



Some soldiers invaded Ashaiman in the early hours of Tuesday, March 7, 2023, apparently in search of the murderers of their young colleague, Sheriff Imoro, who was allegedly lynched on Saturday, March 4, 2023.



Several videos of the incident, captured by some residents, went viral on social media.



In some of these videos, personnel hit and brutalised those outside their rooms.



The incident happened on the dawn of Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Official Town in Ashaiman.



