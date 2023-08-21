Military coups are illegitimate and treasonous acts despite popularity - Political analyst

General News of Monday, 21 August 2023

Political analyst, Dr Kwame Asah-Asante has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding military takeovers, emphasising that coups are inherently illegal and equivalent to high treason.



This comes after some commentators have suggested that the Nigeriens are in support of the military takeover of the country.



Speaking to Accra-based TV3, the analyst delved into the complex dynamics of military coups, highlighting the legal implications associated with such actions.



Dr Kwame Asah-Asante highlighted the underlying factors that may influence public perceptions of coup events.



“Coup is an illegal thing and most offence associated with it is high treason. When soldiers remove democratically elected governments like this then they have committed a treasonable offence and some of the constitutions will prescribe death as part of their penalties.



“It is never legal it doesn’t matter the popularity that is given by civilians. Let’s remember that sometimes the support that people give is out of; frustrations under previous governments and sometimes they have no choice but to support the junta because when soldiers take over, there are cases of abuses and all that,” he said.



According to Dr Asah-Asante, public sentiment may appear to support military interventions in some cases.



However, he noted that support for coups can sometimes stem from frustrations with previous administrations and a perception that there is no alternative.



“These are part of the calculations and you be deceived into believing that the soldiers have support from the masses, but I can assure you that it is these factors and others that really influence people the way they do. But in fact, people really prefer a resignation that is constitutional and is able to deliver what it has promised.



To him, regardless of civilian support, it does not legitimise the military takeover in any way.



“It doesn’t matter the support of the people; it doesn’t matter their posture and later actions of that government just to regularise the system. They have already committed that illegality for a long time,” he added.



