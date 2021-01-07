General News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Military came in to put orderliness in parliament – NPP MP

play videoVincent Ekow Assafuah, MP for Old Tafo

A first-time NPP MP has 'justified' the invasion of the parliamentary chamber by the military during proceedings to elect a new speaker.



According to Vincent Ekow Assafuah, New Patriotic Party, NPP, lawmaker for the Old Tafo constituency: “it is anticipated that they (the military) came in, to restore orderliness in the house.”



Pushed further over the propriety of the military intervening in parliamentary affairs, he stressed that they meant well by stepping in.



“They did not touch anybody, they did not beat anybody, they did not shoot anybody,” he added.



He was speaking to Joy News journalist, Kojo Yankson, after the swearing-in of President Akufo-Addo at the forecourt of parliament.



The MP defended the military action stating that their action had helped to avert a constitutional crisis which could have arisen had parliament failed to elect its leadership. He also slammed NDC lawmakers for their unruly conduct.





