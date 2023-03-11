Military brutality: Between the injured and the dead, who needs justice? - Charles Owusu asks

General News of Saturday, 11 March 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has fired shots at critics seeking justice for the residents of Ashaiman following a military invasion in the community regarding the death of a young military personnel, Imoro Sherrif.



Imoro Sherrif was found murdered in Ashaiman and has been laid to rest according to Islamic rites.



His death triggered reaction from the Military who stormed the community, dragging some residents from their homes and whipping them to stupor.



After the action by the Military which their authorities say was a sanctioned operation, some human rights organizations and activists together with former President John Dramani Mahama and the Member of Parliament for the locality, Ernest Henry Norgbey, have condemned the operation.



"I am deeply saddened by the death of one of our soldiers, at such a young age, in Ashaiman...As your former Commander in Chief, I do appreciate how such unexpected deaths affect the Force.



“However, I encourage you to exercise restraint and allow due process to investigate, apprehend, prosecute and punish the perpetrator(s) of the dastardly act,” the former President said in a Facebook post.



He added; "I pray we find peace and harmony in our dear country, as the government and state institutions immediately step in to address this potentially inflammatory development between Ashaiman and the Ghana Armed Forces; including providing commensurate compensation for all persons affected.”



The Ashaiman MP is reportedly taking steps to sue the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) over the injustice meted out to the residents on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.



But to the critics, Charles Owusu is asking why they are not putting the same energy in seeking justice for the deceased who was murdered by some unidentified assailants in the community.



Although not happy about the injuries caused to the residents, he however believes it was a necessary action to stop future occurence of such barbaric attacks.



"Now, just because some people have been injured, look at the number of press conferences going on. I use the word 'just' because you can't compare injury to death. Look at the press conferences in the morning, afternoon and evening people are holding and condemning the act but what about the person who has died?...Between the injured and the dead, who needs justice?", he queried.



Sending a strong message to the Ashaiman residents and all Ghanaians, he stressed; "Under no circumstances do you have the authority to claim the life of a person. It doesn't matter; nothing can justify you killing someone."



