Mike Oquaye Jnr. supports surgery of 8-month-old boy with defecating challenges

Mike Oquaye Jnr., the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the 2024 elections in Dome Kwabenya, has pledged to fund the medical bills of an 8-month-old boy suffering from congenital anal malformation.



Oquaye Jnr. visited Mary Nyarkoa, a resident of Dome-Kwabenya in Dome Ayigbe town, after a Thanksgiving church service on Sunday, February 18, 2024.



Mary Nyarkoa is the mother of an 8-month-old boy who has been grappling with the said condition, which means the boy lacks an anus and requires surgical intervention.



“On Sunday after Thanksgiving church, I visited Mary Nyarkoa, a Dome-Kwabenya resident, in Dome Ayigbe town, and devoted mother of a handsome 8-month-old boy grappling with a challenging health condition — a congenital anal malformation, in short, he has no anus and needs an operation to create one urgently.



“Despite the remarkable efforts of our medical professionals to create a passage alternative for waste expulsion, the child continues to encounter huge difficulties.



“My visit aimed not just to offer support but to underscore my commitment to residents,” he said



During the visit, Ocquare Jnr assured Mary and her family that he was prepared to shoulder the financial burden associated with the necessary surgery.



In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Ocquare Jnr emphasized the significance of community involvement and called on anyone touched by the story to reach out privately for details on how to contribute to the cause.



“I assured Mary and her family that I stand ready to shoulder the financial burden of the necessary surgery and gave a donation.



“This procedure isn't just about restoring bodily function; it's about securing this child's future, ensuring his health and sparing him from potential complications.



“(Anyone who feels touched by this story may contact me privately for details and how to contribute to help). We are all involved in building our motherland,” he added.







