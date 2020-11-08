Regional News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Source: Cecil Mensah, Contributor

Migration impeding traffic flow in Madina - MP

Abubakar Saddique Boniface, MP for Madina Constituency

The Member of Parliament(MP) for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Abubakar Saddique Boniface, has identified migration as one of the factors impeding the free flow of traffic in the La-Nkwantanang municipality.



According to the MP, scores of people migrants daily troop to the Madina Central market for their market activities thereby compounding the traffic situation in the fastest- growing municipality.



He added that the Greater Accra Region has Three large markets namely Nima, Kaneshie and Madina markets.



Madina daily continues to receive these migrants from various parts of the country in their large numbers and therefore, compounding the traffic situation in the municipality.



He gave the assurance that the Assembly is working with stakeholders to have the traffic situation in the municipality remedied.



The MP who is also the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia made this revelation when he engaged with the members of the Atomic Junction Taxi Drivers Union of the Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union (GPRTU) as part of his campaign to account for his stewardship over the past three years.



The drivers at taxi rank just opposite the Presbyterian Boy’s Senior High School have had their share of the infrastructure drive of the MP with the support of the World Bank which had upgraded the dilapidated taxi rank into a modern facility with pavement floors.



The MP said once the year has ended there is the need for me as your leader to account for my leadership.



Before venturing into the Madina NPP primary in 2016, I did my research and it indicated that Madina Constituency needed six priority areas.



He mentioned the six priorities as Peace and Security; Education, Infrastructure, Health, Water and Sanitation as well as Social Interventions, he said.



He said to be able to achieve this, he zoned the Constituency into Twenty-One zones and in three years has been able to provide streetlights, schools, scholarships, infrastructure, ambulances, hospital facilities, among others.



He noted that the zoning enabled him to spread developments to the other areas of Constituency which never received any attention during the reign of the NDC.



He further called on the members to compare the work he has done in the past three years to the sixteen years reign of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



On behalf of the union, Annor Ampem Darko, Head of welfare at rank thanked the MP and his delegation for the gesture.



He called on his colleagues to make thumbs more important than resorting to the use of guns.



He further reminded them to be mindful of the situation of taxi rank a few years ago and what it is today when they approached the booth to cast their vote on December 7.



Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.