Mfantseman MPs murder: Another suspect arrested in Kumasi

The late Ekow Quansah Hayford

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested another person in connection with the murder of the Member of Parliament(MP) for Mfantseman constituency, Hon. Ekow Kwansah Hayford.



This brings to six (6) the number of suspects arrested in connection with the murder of the legislature.



In a report filed by Hello FM’s senior reporter, Sampson Kwame Nyamekye on Peace FM’s Midday News, he explained that the police are still on the hunt for other suspects.



"Detailed information concerning the suspects arrested would be released in due cause," he added quoting the police.



Earlier, the Ghana Police Service reported the arrest of five persons in connection with the murder of Ekow Kwansah Hayford.



Although details remain scanty, available information indicates that there is a manhunt for other suspects in connection with the crime.



In a post on Twitter, the Ghana Police Service said, those arrested are being taken through lawful police procedures.



Sources also say the suspects were picked up by investigators from the Central Regional Police Command from their hideouts in some communities within the region.



Mr. Hayford was shot and killed after his car was attacked on the Nkusukum Mankessim-Abeadze Duadze road in the Central Region.





