Mfantseman MP to be buried on November 28

The late Ekow Hayford was shot dead by armed robbers on October 9, 2020

Slain Mfantseman MP Ekow Hayford will be buried on Saturday, 28 November 2020.



The late MP’s family held a one-week memorial in his honour in the constituency on Thursday, 15 September 2020.



Mr Hayford was shot dead by armed robbers on the Abeadze Dominase-Abeadze Duadzi-Mankessim road on the dawn of Friday, 9 October 2020.



He was returning from a campaign trip at Dominase to his residence at Mankessim.



Prior to going to Parliament, he was the Manager in charge of Parts Administration at Mantrac Ghana Limited (2010 to 2013).



He was also the CEO of Modisa Lodge (2012 to 2016).



Before that, he was a D/CPL with the Ghana Police Service (1993 to 1998).



Meanwhile, his second wife, Sarah Hayford, has said she had no idea the MP was married to another woman until three years into her matrimony with the lawmaker.



The revelation followed reports that the widow of the slain MP had been tipped as his successor to the Mfantseman seat.



The second wife disclosed that she got married to the MP at a public ceremony on 8 June 2013 and were living together at Tarkwa until his death.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Kasapa FM, the second wife explained: “At the time Ophelia called me, I had been married to Ekow for the past three years and living with him at Tarkwa. Feeling very shocked, I called my husband and asked him who Ophelia was? He told me to ignore her whenever she calls me and I told him he needed to explain things to me because the woman keeps sending me text messages”.



“It emerged that he had not officially divorced his first wife, as he had indicated but he couldn’t tell me the truth; the reason why I agreed to marry him.



“I asked what was the way forward and my late husband told me that he’ll sort out the issue and, so, I was waiting for his action.



“But since then, I never heard from anyone including his first wife. I’ve been staying with him at Tarkwa and he visits his mother occasionally on weekends – being the only child.”







She further disclosed that the family of the late MP are aware that he was married to two women.



“When the matter came up, I went to see his mother for a discussion and she told, and has married me as well. All the family members know and accept that Ekow has two wives and, so, I shouldn’t be worried. This is what his mother told me.”



A similar incident happened when the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Mr Emmanuel Boakye Agyarko, passed away.



It emerged that he had two wives.



The latter, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, later succeeded him as the MP for the area.



The First Vice-Chair of the NPP in the Mfantseman Constituency, Yaw Berchie Nuako, has however disclosed that a replacement for the deceased MP will be announced on Thursday, 15 October 2020.









