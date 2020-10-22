General News of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Mfantseman MP’s killing: Seven persons remanded into police custody

The late Ekow Quansah Hayford

The Accra Circuit Court 10, on Wednesday, remanded seven individuals suspected to be behind the killing of Ekow Quansah Hayford, the late MP for Mfantseman, into police custody.



Hayford was murdered on Friday, October 9.



The suspects are to assist the police in investigations and reappear in court on October 30.



The suspects in the hands of the police are Alhassan Abubakar a.k.a. Abu Fulani; Naziru Fudailu a.k.a. SP; Alhassan Mahama Yahaya a.k.a Mystical Cloud; Amadu Osumanu; Adam Alhassan and one Mohammed.



They have been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, that is, robbery.



The prosecutor presenting the facts of the case told the court that Ekow Quansah Hayford, the late MP for Mfantseman, was returning from a campaign trip with his team when their vehicle was hijacked at about 1am on the Abeaze-Dominase and Duadze road on the Mankessim-Assufosu highway.



The robbers then demanded upon stopping the campaign vehicle that the late MP should identify himself.



They then demanded some money and when he said that he did not have any, but suggested the alleged robbers take him home so that he would give them money, they shot him and killed him.





