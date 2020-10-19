General News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Mfantseman MP murder: We are yet to establish motive – Police

Ekow Quansah Hayford was shot dead in an alleged robbery highway robbery

The Mfantseman Divisional Police Command has said that though they have arrested five people in connection with the killing of the Member of Parliament for the Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford, they are still trying to find out why he was killed.



According to the police, the suspects who have been arrested so far are yet to confess to the crime although the deceased MP’s phone was in the possession of one of the arrested persons.



The Mfantseman Divisional Police Commander ACP Owoahene Adjei who made this known in an interview on the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun on (Happy 98.9 FM and e.TV Ghana) said, “We are going all out to look for the MP’s killers and our strategy has led us to the arrest of five (5) people in Mankessim and Kumasi. But we have not established any motive yet as to why they killed the MP”.



ACP Owoahene furthered that the police managed to arrest these five individuals based on intel and support they received from the telecommunications industry and the ordinary Ghanaian. “We envisage to pick up more people in our pending investigations”.



Ghanaian Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford died after being shot by some unidentified gunmen.



Six gunmen according to eyewitnesses attacked him while returning from a campaign trail around 1.00am, Friday 9th October 2020.



Eyewitnesses explained that the men tried to rob them on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road.



After the purported robbery, there were claims that this was a calculated assassination which the police are yet to confirm.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.