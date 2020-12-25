General News of Friday, 25 December 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Mfantseman MP-elect donates to Saltpond Hosp. on murdered husband’s birthday

The donation was made on the occassion of the birthday of the late husband of the MP-elect

Member of Parliament-Elect for Mfantseman, Ophelia Mensah Hayford who’s the wife of the slain Member of Parliament, Ekow Quansah Hayford, has donated to the Saltpond Government Hospital in the Central Region on the occasion of her late husband’s 50th birthday.



According to Mrs. Hayford, she did the donation in memory of her late husband who while alive had planned to donate to the hospital on 24th December 2020 which is his birthday.



“Though he was not able to meet his objective of donating to the hospital due to the shooting incident, I deemed it to do it on his behalf because I have promised the good people of the Mfantseman Municipality to continue everything my husband had started and what he has left aside and complete it.”



She said she intends to renovate one of the wards at the hospital and name it after her dear late husband to honor him.



Some of the items the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Elect donated were gallons of liquid soaps, tissue papers, hand sanitizer, Veronica buckets, bottles of drinking water, packets of nose marks, drinks, rice, and some materials used by a Hospital.





Mrs. Hayford encouraged the rich in society to always remember to do good to the needy ones as many people on Mfantseman need help.



The Principal Superintendent of the Saltpond Government Hospital Mr. Micheal Gyasi Danso thanked the Member of Parliament-elect for such donations.



He appealed to her to complete all the projects the late husband and MP for the area started as she had promised them.



“The Late Member of Parliament was kind to us and responds always to our needs and we wish you will do the same for us.”



He also appealed to her and other NGOs to provide the hospital with an incubator, the establishment of a dental clinic, and the construction of a bungalow for the staff of the Hospital.





