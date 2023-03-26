Methodist Church Ghana honours Prof Ato Essuman

General News of Sunday, 26 March 2023

The Lay Movement Council of the Methodist Church Ghana held the 13th S.H. Amissah Memorial Lecture on Saturday, 25th March 2023, at the Mount Olivet Methodist Church in Dansoman, Accra.



The event was organized to honour Hon. Prof. Ato Essuman, a three-term Member of the Council of State, and the 2nd Lay President of the Methodist Church Ghana, for his significant contributions to the church and the nation at large.



Hon. Prof. Essuman, who is also the Chairman of WAEC, used the opportunity to call for unity and cooperation among the laity and clergy of the church.



The guest speaker for the event was The Very Rev. J. Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu, the President of Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon. Rev. Asamoah-Gyadu delivered a highly informative lecture on the topic,



"The Earth is the Lord's: Ecological Stewardship, Human Destiny and Development in Ghana."



His presentation highlighted the need for sustainable practices and responsible use of natural resources because, as Christians, we are stewards of the earth and the things created by God.



The event was well-attended by distinguished guests such as The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, the Administrative Bishop, the Lay President, Members of the Council of State, the President of the National House of Chiefs, and other Bishops and Clergy of the Methodist Church Ghana.



Hon. Prof. Essuman was accompanied by his family, including his wife, Prof. Sally Essuman, his son, Kow Abaka Essuman, and his daughters-in-law, Lady-Ann Essuman and Michelle Essuman.



In his vote of thanks, Kow Abaka Essuman reminded attendees of a memorable quote from the lecture, "We are, because creation is and therefore, because creation is, we are."







This quote captured the essence of the lecture and served as a call to action for all attendees to take care of the environment and to work together towards a sustainable future.



Paa Sir S.H. Amissah, the 1st Vice President of the Methodist Church Ghana Conference, was remembered during the lecture, and the event was a fitting tribute to his legacy.



The Lay Movement Council of the Methodist Church Ghana should be commended for organizing such a successful and impactful event.