Regional News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: GNA

Methodist Bishop calls for peace ahead of 2020 election

The Methodist church is calling for peace before, during and after the elections

Right Reverend Thomas Amponsah-Donkor, Bishop of Methodist Church of Ghana Tarkwa Diocese, has called on Ghanaians to promote peace ahead of 2020 election.



He said without peace it would be impossible for any government to foster the socio-economic development of the country, adding that "clearly our development rest in the people's hands, hence everyone should lead the crusade for a peaceful general election".



"Election is just an expression of opinion and its part of our democratic dispensation to make a choice of who should be our leader for a particular number of years" he explained.



Right Reverend Amponsah-Donkor, who gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said Ghanaians are one people and must not allow election to destroy the nation.



He said "how many Ghanaians have dual citizenship in case there is even a conflict who told you it would be possible to travel to a country of choice. Let's have the nation at heart because that is all we have"



He further appealed to the media and security agencies to be neutral and play their respective roles effectively.



The Diocesan Bishop of Tarkwa, implored all the political parties not to engage in acts that would mar the peace of the country.



Right Reverend Amponsah-Donkor again asked the public to desist from all violent acts and instead ensure a peaceful and serene atmosphere before, during and after the election.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.